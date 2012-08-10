20 Infamous Quotes That Wall Street Wishes Were Never Made Public

Last summer, a JPMorgan Chase intern sent out the following email from his work account to hundreds of other employees advocating the use of fake IDs. (emphasis his)

What's up guys,

So tonight is going to be wild… ReUnion Bar on 17th and Park Ave @ 10pm. We already have 100+ JPMC interns who accepted the invite, so tonight will be a great opportunity to check out everyone and have an awesome time.

ReUnion is not strict on IDs so if you have a fake you will be fine. If you don't have an ID… get one! Sorry about that, I will push for black 'X's' next time so those without IDs can come hangout, since I want you all to have a great time this summer.

Don't miss out! Tell everyone, it's going to get wild.

Source: Dealbreaker