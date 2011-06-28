Infamous PS3, iPhone Hacker Hired By Facebook

Facebook has hired George Hotz, a 20-one-year-old famous for hacking the PS3 earlier this year and hacking the iPhone in 2008.



The news about Hotz, known in hacker circles as GeoHot, was initially reported by TechUnwrapped, whose source was a software developer named Joshua Hill. Known on Twitter as POsixninja, Hill is a member of the Chronic-Dev Team, a group of programmers known for jailbreaking the iPhone and other iOS devices.

In a video interview, Hill talked about an upcoming jailbreakers’ convention known as MyGreatFest and said GeoHot was not interested in his suggestion to hack the iPad 2 because of his employment with Facebook and legal problems with Sony.

