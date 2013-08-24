Infamous Microsoft Employee Blog Mini-Microsoft Is Back And Loving Today's Ballmer News

For years, an anonymous Microsoft employee waged war on company management through a blog called Mini-Microsoft.

The blog’s mission was to shrink Microsoft down to a company that could be nimble and compete with the likes of Apple and Google.

But then, in 2006, Mini-Microsoft semi-retired, writing: “I’m not going to. For a while.”

In the six years since, there have only been a few dozen posts. In 2012, there were only 4.

Today came the first of 2013.

It’s celebratory.

Here it is:

OH

Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer to retire within 12 monthsMY

Moving forwardGOODNESS

Microsoft’s next CEO Who’s on the short list ZDNet

+1. Liked. Favorited. Ka-ching! A well prepared blogger, even a crusty spider-web covered 99.9%-retired one like me, would have at least had a post ready to go for this glorious circumstance, like how most news organisations have obituaries written up and ready to publish. I had no such optimism that this would be happening before 2017. To me, this throws the whole in-process re-org upside down. Why re-org under the design of the exiting leader? Even if the Senior Leadership Team goes forward saying that they support the re-org, it’s undermined by everyone who is a part of it now questioning whether the new leader will undo and recraft the decisions being made now. I’d much rather Microsoft be organised under the vision of the new leader and their vision. As for that new leader? Let the guessing game begin. How about first crafting the list of skills. Microsoft is huge and complex and Ballmer does has to be respected for running something as crazy as Microsoft to the point where it always seemed like no one could possibly replace him. The first skill I’m putting down on my CEO job requisition is: “Has architected and implemented software features at the Principal level.” Yeah, I want someone who has written complex software to run a big huge software (and devices) company. Crazy. What are your thoughts? This is going to be in interesting 2013 Company Meeting. As for Ballmer’s habit of coming out to an inspirational song, may I suggest Dancing in the Street. Because that’s what my heart is playing right now. And of course, we need an exit song, too. Something, that perhaps begins with: “Na-na-na-na, Na-na-na-na, Hey-Hey-Hey. -“

