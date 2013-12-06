Here's The Infamous 1962 Document Committing Mandela To Prison

Former South African president Nelson Mandela died today at the age of 95.

Mandela led an incredible life, which included a 27-year incarceration.

This is the document that committed Mandela to prison on a sabotage conviction for a string of bombings on government buildings, perpetrated by the militant group Umkhonto We Sizwe, which he helped found.

He was in prison for nearly three decades, until he was eventually granted freedom because of international pressure. He then immediately set about bringing an end to Apartheid.

He famously went on to win the presidency of South Africa.

