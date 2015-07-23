17 inexplicable photos of Tour de France fans that you won't see at any other sporting event in the world

Ari Gilberg
Over the years costumed fans have become a staple of the Tour de France. Every day you’ll see people dressed as bananas, musketeers, and various farm animals on the side of the road.

It’s one of the strangest quirks of one of the world’s greatest sporting event, but it’s also totally unique to the Tour.

Reuters photographers have captured some fantastic shots of these fans, and we picked out our favourites.

Didi Sentf, better known as 'The Devil' or 'El Diablo,' has been a fixture at the Tour de France since 1993, despite being 63 years old.

Some spectators don't want to be just spectators, they prefer to run side-by-side the competing cyclists.

Some watch while riding in place.

At least this fan used his costume for nutritional value, and offered healthy snacks to passing riders.

Spectators have been known to wear superhero costumes, including Batman and Robin.

Others just choose to run the course dressed as a cow.

Or as a horse.

Dressing up as a horse is one thing, but this spectator prefers to watch the race while riding the real deal.

Horses aren't the only animals that attend the Tour de France, this fan brought his pet pig.

The Beatles have also made appearances in past races.

Despite the July heat, Santa Claus still stops by from time-to-time.

This fan took the idea of 'a guardian angel' to a whole other level.

Some fans choose to go the historical route with their costumes.

This group went all-out with their props -- they even brought a cannon!

Another throwback look.

Some pass the time by playing card games and instruments.

Of course, the best use of that time should -- obviously -- be spent ironing your clothes.

This bike is a thing of beauty...

