17 inexplicable photos of Tour de France fans that you won't see at any other sporting event in the world

Over the years costumed fans have become a staple of the Tour de France. Every day you’ll see people dressed as bananas, musketeers, and various farm animals on the side of the road.
It’s one of the strangest quirks of one of the world’s greatest sporting event, but it’s also totally unique to the Tour.
Reuters photographers have captured some fantastic shots of these fans, and we picked out our favourites.
Didi Sentf, better known as 'The Devil' or 'El Diablo,' has been a fixture at the Tour de France since 1993, despite being 63 years old.
Some spectators don't want to be just spectators, they prefer to run side-by-side the competing cyclists.
At least this fan used his costume for nutritional value, and offered healthy snacks to passing riders.
Dressing up as a horse is one thing, but this spectator prefers to watch the race while riding the real deal.
