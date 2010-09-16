Ines Sainz: How To Dress For Success

Ines Sainz, a gorgeous, Mexican news reporter, cried “sexual harassment” when she was subjected to hooting and hollering from the Jets’ football team.



But wasn’t the Jets’ reaction maybe, well, encouraged by Sainz, given the professional image she has carefully cultivated for herself–by dressing for success?

Bronwyn Saglimbeni, a media professional and advisor at Brownwyn Communications brings up a good point: If women dress sexy at work, it will be hard for anyone to take them seriously. Flirting your way to the top won’t earn you any real, professional respect.

But dressing sexy can also help bigtime, especially when the goal is attention.

Sainz has earned a LOT of attention from her spat with the Jets–in fact, right now, she’s probably the most famous female sports reporter in the United States (let alone Mexico).

So in this way, at least, Sainz has provided a master class in dressing for success–all helpfully documented on her web site.

