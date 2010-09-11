MAP OF THE DAY: Inequality Increases In New York City

William Easterly from NYU’s Aid Watch blog posted some stunning graphs of inequality using fractals (via Felix Salmon).
What he’s noticed is that while inequality decreases on a macro scale (America compared to China),it’s increasing on a local scale (Soho compared to the South Bronx).
Here’s a close up, showing the 620% income gap between the West Village and the Lower East Side.
Check out 15 mind-blowing facts about inequality in America –>
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.