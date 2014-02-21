Here's Proof That Inequality Is Rising Fastest In San Francisco

The people blockading Google Buses to protest soaring home prices and a general sense of inequality in San Francisco aren’t dreaming.

San Francisco had the largest increase in inequality from 2007 — 2012 of any large city, according to a new report from Brookings. Meanwhile, New York City, home of Occupy Wall Street, did not even make the top 10.

When it comes to total inequality, based on the household income ratio of the 95th to the 20th percentile, San Francisco is second only to Atlanta among large cities.

