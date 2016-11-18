Here's a perfect picture of inequality in New York

Richard Sandler’s new book of New York photography from the 1970’s to 2001 is full of striking juxtapositions. One, taken in the East Village in 2001, is pretty unforgettable.

The photo, called “Feed Me,” has it all.

A poster of skinny model with graffiti that says FEED ME!; a homeless man with a sign that reads HUNGRY; and a banker type walking past with a disparaging look. There’s also a sign on a building in the background that says TRUST and a hot dog truck in the background. All with brilliant composition.

“It’s kind of like catching magic in a bottle,” Sandler says about good photography. “When it’s very lively, it feels like the picture is transcending itself or it’s busting out of the frame. It feels lifelike, you can’t quite contain it, it almost takes on another dimension.”

“What it requires is constantly being out there and constantly shooting and constantly being ready to shoot … so that you’re ready when the moment happens,” he adds.”

Inequality in New York has only increased since 2001 and in a recent report it was called extraordinary and growing.

