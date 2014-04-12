The Most Bizarre Sports Injury Of The Year Nearly Derailed A Record IndyCar Streak

Tony Kanaan has started 216 consecutive IndyCar races.

However, that record was in jeopardy at this week’s race in Long Beach after he injured his eye in the most bizarre way.

Kanaan was preparing for a television interview when a makeup artist swiped the driver’s eye with one of her brushes, causing a scratch, according to Jenna Fryer of the Associated Press.

Sports history is riddled with bizarre injuries. But this is probably the first time a race car driver was injured while having makeup applied.

Luckily for Kanaan, he was cleared to race, keeping his streak intact.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.