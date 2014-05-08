An IndyCar Team Captured Some Awesome Pit Stop Footage With Google Glass

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

IndyCar pit stops are well known for their unmitigated chaos, and one team has now managed to capture it with Google Glass.

In preparation for this weekend’s Grand Prix of Indianapolis, the crew at Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing wore Google Glass during practice pit stops to give an idea of the frenetic pace.

The video, shot by Engage Mobile Solutions, also features in car action with driver Graham Rahal. Co-owned by Late Night host David Letterman and 1986 Indy 500 winner Bobby Rahal, the number 15 car is off to slow start to the 2014 season. After three races, the team is currently is mired in twentieth position in the standings.

The Grand Prix of Indianapolis will be held this Saturday May 10th, at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s road course that was previously used for Formula One’s United States Grand Prix from 2000-2007.

