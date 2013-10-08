Ugly IndyCar Crash Injured 13 Spectators And Left Dario Franchitti With A Broken Back

Four-time IndyCar champion Dario Franchitti got tangled up with another driver with three laps remaining of the Grand Prix of Houston, vaulting his car into the air and destroying the track’s protective fence. The wreck sent debris into a spectator area, injuring 13 fans according to John Oreovicz of ESPN.com.

Franchitti suffered a concussion, a spinal fracture, and a broken ankle. The spinal injury will not require surgery, however, Franchitti did undergo surgery for the broken ankle.

Of the 13 spectators injured, two were transported to a local hospital with what were described as “very minor” injuries according an IndyCar spokesperson. Here is a GIF of the ugly accident (via SBNation.com)…



Here is a look at the safety crew working to remove Franchitti from his car…

And here is video of the crash…



