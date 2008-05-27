"Indiana Jones" Grabs $151 Million in 5 Days, Lands 2nd-Best Memorial-Day Opening Ever

The results are in, and, as predicted, Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull pulled in $151 million over the past five days, giving it the second-best Memorial-Day opening ever, behind last year’s Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End, which raked in $153 million.



Paramount vice chairman Rob Moore told the LA Times that the film’s intergenerational appeal was a major driver behind the film’s performance and predicted that Indy would continue to be the top family film next weekend when the only new releases are the R-rated Sex and the City and The Strangers. Moore also did his part to increase Indy‘s total, taking his three sons to see the film on Monday.

Indy 4 gave Paramount its biggest Memorial-Day opening, Steven Spielberg his best opening and George Lucas his second-best opening (behind Star Wars: Episode III Revenge of the Sith, whose five-day $173-million total is the biggest in history).

In second place was Disney/Walden Media’s The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian with $28.6 million for a $96.6 million cume. Paramount’s other action film, Iron Man, came in third with $20.1 million for a $257.8 million cume.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.