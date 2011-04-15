Pro Wrestler Tests Positive For HIV

If you thought the story about Abdullah the Butcher allegedly passing Hepatitis C to other wrestlers was bad, meet Andre Davis. Davis is an Ohio area independent pro wrestler who is HIV positive. Davis has been wrestling bloody matches and many of his former opponents are currently undergoing tests.



The story broke when Andre Davis was charged with second-degree felonious assault today. Davis is alleged to have had unprotected relations with women that weren’t aware of his disease. The charge stems from one person in particular, but a report says that there may be more victims.

The story gets scarier when it comes to Davis’ pro wrestling career. Davis found out he was HIV positive in 2009 yet continued wrestling through 2010. Dave Meltzer reports that Davis was hired as a referee by the WWE. The WWE at some point withdrew their offer, likely because his tests came back HIV positive. Meltzer also reports that Davis was wrestling bloody matches during that time period. At least five area wrestlers are currently being tested.

