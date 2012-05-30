Here Is The Incredibly Emotional Japanese TV Reaction To Their Driver Passing — And Crashing — In The Indy 500

Earlier today, we showed you the finish of the Indy 500 from American TV when Japanese driver Takuma Sato made some daring passes and ultimately ended up in the wall while going for the lead.



But what was the reaction like from Japan when their one horse was making moves in the race?

It ran the gamut from incredible elation to terrible depression. Even if you don’t speak the language, you pretty much know exactly what they’re saying.

Check it out below (YouTube via @JennaFryer):

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

