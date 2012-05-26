Meet All 33 Drivers You'll See At The Indy 500

Nicholas Schwartz
indy 500 driver katherine legge

The most storied race in America is running on Sunday, the 2012 Indianapolis 500.33 drivers will be competing for the trophy this year, including some new faces (and three ladies).

We seen and heard of a couple of them. But for the most part, we couldn’t pick these guys and girls out of a line-up.

How about you?

33. Jean Alesi

  • Career IndyCar starts: 0
  • Career Formula 1 starts: 201
  • Vegas odds to win: 150/1

32. Simona De Silvestro

  • Career IndyCar starts: 33
  • Career wins: 0
  • Vegas odds to win: 200/1

31. Bryan Clauson

  • Career IndyCar starts: 0
  • Vegas odds to win: 150/1

30. Katherine Legge

  • Career IndyCar starts: 4
  • Career wins: 0
  • Vegas odds to win: 200/1

29. Mike Conway

  • Career IndyCar starts: 40
  • Career wins: 1
  • Vegas odds to win: 125/1

Conway gained fame at Indianapolis in 2010 after this terrifying crash.

28. Ed Carpenter

  • Career IndyCar starts: 114
  • Career wins: 1
  • Vegas odds to win: 75/1

27. Oriol Servia

  • Career IndyCar starts: 39
  • Career wins: 0
  • Vegas odds to win: 75/1

26. Wade Cunningham

  • Career IndyCar starts: 3
  • Career wins: 0
  • Vegas odds to win: 150/1

25. Sebastien Bourdais

  • Career IndyCar starts: 11
  • Career wins: 0
  • Career wins in Champ Car: 31
  • Vegas odds to win: 100/1

24. Sebastian Saavedra

  • Career IndyCar starts: 16
  • Career wins: 0
  • Vegas odds to win: 100/1

23. Simon Pagenaud

  • Career IndyCar starts: 7
  • Career wins: 0
  • Vegas odds to win: 100/1

Here is Simon doing an imitation of Sacha Baron Cohen's character from 'Talladega Nights'.

22. Michel Jourdain

  • Career IndyCar starts: 3
  • Career wins: 0
  • Vegas odds to win: 100/1

21. Justin Wilson

  • Career IndyCar starts: 62
  • Career wins: 2
  • Vegas odds to win: 75/1

20. Townsend Bell

  • Career IndyCar starts: 20
  • Career wins: 0
  • Vegas odds to win: 125/1

19. Takuma Sato

  • Career IndyCar starts: 35
  • Career wins: 0
  • Vegas odds to win: 80/1

18. J.R. Hildebrand

  • Career IndyCar starts: 20
  • Career wins: 0
  • Vegas odds to win: 35/1

This is Hildebrand dressed as an elf dancing in the spirit of Christmas.

17. James Jakes

  • Career IndyCar starts: 17
  • Career wins: 0
  • Vegas odds to win: 125/1

16. Dario Franchitti

  • Career IndyCar starts: 119
  • Career wins: 20
  • Vegas odds to win: 9/1

Franchitti has already won the Indy 500 twice. Oh, and he's married to Ashley Judd.

15. Scott Dixon

  • Career IndyCar starts: 148
  • Career wins: 26
  • Vegas odds to win: 11/1

Dixon won the 2008 Indy 500.

14. Charlie Kimball

  • Career IndyCar starts: 18
  • Career wins: 0
  • Vegas odds to win: 100/1

13. Ana Beatriz

  • Career IndyCar starts: 20
  • Career wins: 0
  • Vegas odds to win: 100/1

12. Graham Rahal

  • Career IndyCar starts: 62
  • Career wins: 1
  • Vegas odds to win: 30/1

Graham is the son of Bobby Rahal, winner of the 1986 Indy 500.

11. Alex Tagliani

  • Career IndyCar starts: 42
  • Career wins: 0
  • Vegas odds to win: 50/1

10. Rubens Barrichello

  • Career IndyCar starts: 4
  • Career wins: 0
  • Career Formula 1 wins: 11
  • Vegas odds to win: 50/1

9. E.J. Viso

  • Career IndyCar starts: 68
  • Career wins: 0
  • Vegas odds to win: 65/1

8. Tony Kanaan

  • Career IndyCar starts: 150
  • Career wins: 14
  • Vegas odds to win: 14/1

7. Josef Newgarden

  • Career IndyCar starts: 4
  • Career wins: 0
  • Vegas odds to win: 20/1

6. Helio Castroneves

  • Career IndyCar starts: 165
  • Career wins: 20
  • Vegas odds to win: 11/2

Castroneves won the 2001, 2002 and 2009 Indy 500s. Perhaps more importantly, he's won 'Dancing With The Stars'.

5. Will Power

  • Career IndyCar starts: 59
  • Career wins: 15
  • Vegas odds to win: 6/1

4. Marco Andretti

  • Career IndyCar starts: 100
  • Career wins: 2
  • Vegas odds to win: 8/1

Marco is the grandson of legendary driver Mario Andretti, who won the 1969 Indy 500.

3. Ryan Hunter-Reay

  • Career IndyCar starts: 75
  • Career wins: 3
  • Vegas odds to win: 12/1

2. James Hinchcliffe

  • Career IndyCar starts: 17
  • Career wins: 0
  • Vegas odds to win: 17/2

Hinchcliffe drives the Go Daddy car, which means he stars in those crazy Go Daddy commercials.

1. Ryan Briscoe

  • Career IndyCar starts: 88
  • Career wins: 6
  • Vegas odds to win: 4/1

