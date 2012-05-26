Meet All 33 Drivers You'll See At The Indy 500

Photo: YouTube
The most storied race in America is running on Sunday, the 2012 Indianapolis 500.33 drivers will be competing for the trophy this year, including some new faces (and three ladies).
We seen and heard of a couple of them. But for the most part, we couldn’t pick these guys and girls out of a line-up.
How about you?
- Career IndyCar starts: 40
- Career wins: 1
- Vegas odds to win: 125/1
Conway gained fame at Indianapolis in 2010 after this terrifying crash.
- Career IndyCar starts: 11
- Career wins: 0
- Career wins in Champ Car: 31
- Vegas odds to win: 100/1
- Career IndyCar starts: 7
- Career wins: 0
- Vegas odds to win: 100/1
Here is Simon doing an imitation of Sacha Baron Cohen's character from 'Talladega Nights'.
- Career IndyCar starts: 20
- Career wins: 0
- Vegas odds to win: 35/1
This is Hildebrand dressed as an elf dancing in the spirit of Christmas.
- Career IndyCar starts: 119
- Career wins: 20
- Vegas odds to win: 9/1
Franchitti has already won the Indy 500 twice. Oh, and he's married to Ashley Judd.
- Career IndyCar starts: 148
- Career wins: 26
- Vegas odds to win: 11/1
Dixon won the 2008 Indy 500.
- Career IndyCar starts: 62
- Career wins: 1
- Vegas odds to win: 30/1
Graham is the son of Bobby Rahal, winner of the 1986 Indy 500.
- Career IndyCar starts: 4
- Career wins: 0
- Career Formula 1 wins: 11
- Vegas odds to win: 50/1
- Career IndyCar starts: 165
- Career wins: 20
- Vegas odds to win: 11/2
Castroneves won the 2001, 2002 and 2009 Indy 500s. Perhaps more importantly, he's won 'Dancing With The Stars'.
- Career IndyCar starts: 100
- Career wins: 2
- Vegas odds to win: 8/1
Marco is the grandson of legendary driver Mario Andretti, who won the 1969 Indy 500.
- Career IndyCar starts: 17
- Career wins: 0
- Vegas odds to win: 17/2
Hinchcliffe drives the Go Daddy car, which means he stars in those crazy Go Daddy commercials.
