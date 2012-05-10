EA's Answer To FarmVille Is On Life Support

Electronic Arts has handed the keys to The Sims Social, one of its top social games, over to its Playfish India studio—where social games are sent to be maintained with slight updates until they are discontinued, according to a sources close to the matter.



The Sims Social will still get some updates, but the Playfish India team is mostly “just going to keep the lights on,” our source familiar with the plans said.

“It’s a very cheap market for employees and rent,” thatsource told us.

Electronic Arts bought Playfish for about $400 million, but it has yet to match the same kind of juice Zynga has with its social games. The Sims Social was a Hail Mary pass to compete with CityVille, but wasn’t able to sustain a high number of daily active users, so the company gave up on it, one source said.

Most recently, The Sims Social had 2.7 million daily active users, compared to CityVille’s 6 million daily active users, according to AppData.

Electronic Arts used to send games to sunset to the Playfish studio in Shanghai, but that studio took over development on a Facebook version of EA’s top game Sim City, which has been in development for about two years, a source familiar with the plans told us.

When CityVille came out and quickly sprang to become the most popular game on Facebook, Electronic Arts decided it had to make Sim City for Facebook a triple-A title in order to compete, so it put the entire Shanghai studio on the game, one source said.

We reached out to Electronic Arts for confirmation, but had not heard back yet at time of publish.

