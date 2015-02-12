The 15 industries with the most office romances

Whether or not you think they’re a good idea, office romances happen.

You can blame the ‘mere exposure effect.’

According to a bunch of psychology studies, people start to like people just by being around them more and more — which is a precisely what happens when you share a workplace with someone.

Some industries are more incestuous than others, as illustrated by a survey of 1,550 British office workers commisioned by Approved Index.

Fashion is the industry with the most office romances, according to the survey. Some surprising areas made the top five as well, like construction and banking.

Here’s the top fifteen, according to their survey:

More common than you might have thought.

But before you dip a toe into a water-cooler romance, ask yourself these questions.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.