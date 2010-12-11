The 10 Industries That Lost The Most Jobs In 2010

Photo: By taberandrew on flickr

While markets and profits rebounded this year, hiring did not.Since last November, the BLS has recorded a mediocre 842K increase to nonfarm payrolls, with a 1,088K increase to the private sector.



State and local governments suffered the most as property tax revenue cratered. Manufacturing job loss continued in most sectors.

