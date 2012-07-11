The 15 Industries With The Fastest-Growing Wages

While the latest jobs news was disappointing, there’s some good news about wages.



Data company PayScale found that in the past year, wages have grown at their fastest rate since 2007.

Below are the top 15 industries with the fastest-growing wages, based on the PayScale Index, which “follows changes in total cash compensation for full-time, private industry employees in the U.S. and Canada”:

Rank Industry Q2 2012 Year-Over-Year

Percentage Change In Pay

1 Mining, Oil & Gas Exploration 5.6%

2 Utilities 4.2%

3 Professional, Scientific & Tech Services 3.0%

4 Retail 2.7%

5 – Tie Information, Media & Companies 2.6%

5 – Tie Wholesale Trade 2.6%

7 Manufacturing 2.5%

8 – Tie Construction 2.4%

8 – Tie Transportation & Warehouse/Storage 2.4%

10 – Tie Arts, Entertainment & Recreation 2.0%

10 – Tie Finance & Insurance 2.0%

12 Healthcare & Social Assistance 1.9%

13 Food Services & Accommodation 1.5%

14 Real Estate & Rental Services 1.2%

15 Business Operation Support Services 1.1%

