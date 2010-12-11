The 10 Industries That Actually Gained A Ton Of Jobs In 2010

Despite the constant talk of unemployment and a jobless recovery, there are some industries that had a pretty good year in 2010.Since last November, 842,000 employees have been added on nonfarm payrolls, while 1,088,000 jobs have been added to the private sector.

Sectors like retail and mining led hiring. America’s #1 boss, Barack Obama, also hired a ton of new federal workers.

We’ve compiled the top 10 industries that lost the most jobs in 2010, based on data from the U.S. Bureau of labour Statistics.

#10 Computer systems design and related services

Nov. 2009: 1,431,300

Nov. 2010: 1,473,300

Change: +42,000

As the tech industry continues to grow in the U.S., so does the need for computer designers and engineers.

#9 Federal, except U.S. Postal Service

Nov. 2009: 2,150,400

Nov. 2010: 2,194,900

Change: +44,500

As of this past summer, President Obama had added over 500,000 federal government jobs since coming into office.

#8 State government education

Nov. 2009: 2,378,000

Nov. 2010: 2,428,000

Change: +50,000

Despite local government education losing the most jobs of any other industry in 2010, state government education has added 50,000 new jobs.

#7 Retail trade

Nov. 2009: 14,374,500

Nov. 2010: 14,429,800

Change: +55,300

American consumerism is alive and well with over 55,000 jobs being added to retail sectors like furniture and home furnishing stores, general merchandise stores and electronics and appliance stores.

#6 Membership associations and organisations

Nov. 2009: 2,908,700

Nov. 2010: 2,970,200

Change: +61,500

These usually include non-profits seeking to promote specific professional industries. With many Americans facing unemployment this year, it's no wonder that these organisations grew in popularity.

#5 Social assistance

Nov. 2009: 2,597,800

Nov. 2010: 2,671,200

Change: +73,400

Social assistance includes child day care services and other industries not listed on the report separately.

#4 Mining

Nov. 2009: 628,400

Nov. 2010: 716,600

Change: +88,200

There are 600 U.S. mining companies and about 250 exploration and mining support companies-- this accounts for a combined annual revenue of about $35 billion, according to a recent Research and Markets report.

#3 Durable goods

Nov. 2009: 7,047,000

Nov. 2010: 7,176,000

Change: +129,000

Durable goods includes everything from wood products to machinery and furniture to electronic instruments.

#2 Food services and drinking places

Nov. 2009: 9,393,200

Nov. 2010: 9,528,400

Change: +135,200

This sector falls under the 'Leisure and hospitality' industry, which also gained some jobs in 2010.

#1 Administrative and support services

Nov. 2009: 6,856,500

Nov. 2010: 7,236,600

Change: +380,100

The administrative and support services industry, which includes employment services and temporary help services. Yes, the sector that saw the greatest job growth is the sector that focuses on helping people find jobs.

Now for the worst of a jobless recovery...

