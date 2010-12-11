The 10 Industries That Actually Gained A Ton Of Jobs In 2010

Photo: By The U.S. Army on flickr

Despite the constant talk of unemployment and a jobless recovery, there are some industries that had a pretty good year in 2010.Since last November, 842,000 employees have been added on nonfarm payrolls, while 1,088,000 jobs have been added to the private sector.



Sectors like retail and mining led hiring. America’s #1 boss, Barack Obama, also hired a ton of new federal workers.

We’ve compiled the top 10 industries that lost the most jobs in 2010, based on data from the U.S. Bureau of labour Statistics.

