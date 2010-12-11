The 10 Industries That Actually Gained A Ton Of Jobs In 2010

Photo: By The U.S. Army on flickr
Despite the constant talk of unemployment and a jobless recovery, there are some industries that had a pretty good year in 2010.Since last November, 842,000 employees have been added on nonfarm payrolls, while 1,088,000 jobs have been added to the private sector.
Sectors like retail and mining led hiring. America’s #1 boss, Barack Obama, also hired a ton of new federal workers.
We’ve compiled the top 10 industries that lost the most jobs in 2010, based on data from the U.S. Bureau of labour Statistics.
Nov. 2009: 1,431,300
Nov. 2010: 1,473,300
Change: +42,000
As the tech industry continues to grow in the U.S., so does the need for computer designers and engineers.
Source: Seasonally-adjusted nonfarm payrolls from the U.S. Bureau of labour Statistics
Nov. 2009: 2,150,400
Nov. 2010: 2,194,900
Change: +44,500
As of this past summer, President Obama had added over 500,000 federal government jobs since coming into office.
Nov. 2009: 2,378,000
Nov. 2010: 2,428,000
Change: +50,000
Despite local government education losing the most jobs of any other industry in 2010, state government education has added 50,000 new jobs.
Nov. 2009: 14,374,500
Nov. 2010: 14,429,800
Change: +55,300
American consumerism is alive and well with over 55,000 jobs being added to retail sectors like furniture and home furnishing stores, general merchandise stores and electronics and appliance stores.
Nov. 2009: 2,908,700
Nov. 2010: 2,970,200
Change: +61,500
These usually include non-profits seeking to promote specific professional industries. With many Americans facing unemployment this year, it's no wonder that these organisations grew in popularity.
Nov. 2009: 2,597,800
Nov. 2010: 2,671,200
Change: +73,400
Social assistance includes child day care services and other industries not listed on the report separately.
Nov. 2009: 628,400
Nov. 2010: 716,600
Change: +88,200
There are 600 U.S. mining companies and about 250 exploration and mining support companies-- this accounts for a combined annual revenue of about $35 billion, according to a recent Research and Markets report.
Nov. 2009: 7,047,000
Nov. 2010: 7,176,000
Change: +129,000
Durable goods includes everything from wood products to machinery and furniture to electronic instruments.
Nov. 2009: 9,393,200
Nov. 2010: 9,528,400
Change: +135,200
This sector falls under the 'Leisure and hospitality' industry, which also gained some jobs in 2010.
Nov. 2009: 6,856,500
Nov. 2010: 7,236,600
Change: +380,100
The administrative and support services industry, which includes employment services and temporary help services. Yes, the sector that saw the greatest job growth is the sector that focuses on helping people find jobs.
