13 Jobs Where Tips Are A Huge Chunk Of Your Salary

How much do you tip your waiter or waitress?Even if they didn’t provide the best service, you should leave them something—tips make up 58 per cent of servers’ salaries.



Payscale released a study that showed the industries that rely most heavily on tipping. Servers took the #2 spot on this list.

The study surveyed workers from 61 service industries, including doormen, servers and casino dealers. Payscale looked at each worker’s median hourly tips and total hourly income, and then calculated the percentage of the workers’ incomes that came from tips.

