13 Jobs Where Tips Are A Huge Chunk Of Your Salary

Photo: pinche_javi/statigr.am
How much do you tip your waiter or waitress?Even if they didn’t provide the best service, you should leave them something—tips make up 58 per cent of servers’ salaries.
Payscale released a study that showed the industries that rely most heavily on tipping. Servers took the #2 spot on this list.
The study surveyed workers from 61 service industries, including doormen, servers and casino dealers. Payscale looked at each worker’s median hourly tips and total hourly income, and then calculated the percentage of the workers’ incomes that came from tips.
per cent of total hourly income from tips: 31 per cent
Median hourly tips: $5.20
Median hourly pay: $11.50
Typical total hourly income: $16.70
Source: Payscale
per cent of total hourly income from tips: 32 per cent
Median hourly tips: $3.40
Median hourly pay: $7.20
Typical total hourly income: $10.60
Source: Payscale
per cent of total hourly income from tips: 32 per cent
Median hourly tips: $3.60
Median hourly pay: $7.70
Typical total hourly income: $11.30
Note: Dining room attendants (#11) are different than bussers (#8) because they work for any establishment with a dining room, including nursing homes, cruise ships and universities whereas bussers only work in restaurant establishments.
Source: Payscale
per cent of total hourly income from tips: 32 per cent
Median hourly tips: $3.80
Median hourly pay: $8.20
Typical total hourly income: $12.00
Source: Payscale
per cent of total hourly income from tips: 34 per cent
Median hourly tips: $10.20
Median hourly pay: $19.70
Typical total hourly income: $29.90
Source: Payscale
per cent of total hourly income from tips: 37 per cent
Median hourly tips: $4.10
Median hourly pay: $7.10
Typical total hourly income: $11.20
Note: Bussers (#8) are different than dining room attendants (#11) because they only work in restaurant establishments whereas dining room attendants work for any establishment with a dining room, including nursing homes, cruise ships and universities.
Source: Payscale
per cent of total hourly income from tips: 39 per cent
Median hourly tips: $5.10
Median hourly pay: $8.10
Typical total hourly income: $13.20
Source: Payscale
per cent of total hourly income from tips: 40 per cent
Median hourly tips: $7.50
Median hourly pay: $11.10
Typical total hourly income: $18.60
Source: Payscale
per cent of total hourly income from tips: 44 per cent
Median hourly tips: $19.70
Median hourly pay: $25.30
Typical total hourly income: $45.00
Source: Payscale
per cent of total hourly income from tips: 45 per cent
Median hourly tips: $7.40
Median hourly pay: $8.90
Typical total hourly income: $16.30
Source: Payscale
per cent of total hourly income from tips: 52 per cent
Median hourly tips: $8.30
Median hourly pay: $7.70
Typical total hourly income: $16.00
Source: Payscale
per cent of total hourly income from tips: 58 per cent
Median hourly tips: $6.90
Median hourly pay: $5.10
Typical total hourly income: $12.00
Source: Payscale
per cent of total hourly income from tips: 59 per cent
Median hourly tips: $11.10
Median hourly pay: $7.60
Typical total hourly income: $18.70
Source: Payscale
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.