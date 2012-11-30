13 Jobs Where Tips Are A Huge Chunk Of Your Salary

How much do you tip your waiter or waitress?Even if they didn’t provide the best service, you should leave them something—tips make up 58 per cent of servers’ salaries.

Payscale released a study that showed the industries that rely most heavily on tipping. Servers took the #2 spot on this list.

The study surveyed workers from 61 service industries, including doormen, servers and casino dealers. Payscale looked at each worker’s median hourly tips and total hourly income, and then calculated the percentage of the workers’ incomes that came from tips. 

13. Hotel floor manager

per cent of total hourly income from tips: 31 per cent

Median hourly tips: $5.20

Median hourly pay: $11.50

Typical total hourly income: $16.70

Source: Payscale

12. Pizza delivery driver

per cent of total hourly income from tips: 32 per cent

Median hourly tips: $3.40

Median hourly pay: $7.20

Typical total hourly income: $10.60

Source: Payscale

11. Dining room attendant (bussers)

per cent of total hourly income from tips: 32 per cent

Median hourly tips: $3.60

Median hourly pay: $7.70

Typical total hourly income: $11.30

Note: Dining room attendants (#11) are different than bussers (#8) because they work for any establishment with a dining room, including nursing homes, cruise ships and universities whereas bussers only work in restaurant establishments.

Source: Payscale

10. Baggage porter (bellhop)

per cent of total hourly income from tips: 32 per cent

Median hourly tips: $3.80

Median hourly pay: $8.20

Typical total hourly income: $12.00

Source: Payscale

9. Sommelier (wine expert)

per cent of total hourly income from tips: 34 per cent

Median hourly tips: $10.20

Median hourly pay: $19.70

Typical total hourly income: $29.90

Source: Payscale

8. Busser

per cent of total hourly income from tips: 37 per cent

Median hourly tips: $4.10

Median hourly pay: $7.10

Typical total hourly income: $11.20

Note: Bussers (#8) are different than dining room attendants (#11) because they only work in restaurant establishments whereas dining room attendants work for any establishment with a dining room, including nursing homes, cruise ships and universities.

Source: Payscale

7. Valet

per cent of total hourly income from tips: 39 per cent

Median hourly tips: $5.10

Median hourly pay: $8.10

Typical total hourly income: $13.20

Source: Payscale

6. Bar manager

per cent of total hourly income from tips: 40 per cent

Median hourly tips: $7.50

Median hourly pay: $11.10

Typical total hourly income: $18.60

Source: Payscale

5. Exotic dancer

per cent of total hourly income from tips: 44 per cent

Median hourly tips: $19.70

Median hourly pay: $25.30

Typical total hourly income: $45.00

Source: Payscale

4. Banquet Captain

per cent of total hourly income from tips: 45 per cent

Median hourly tips: $7.40

Median hourly pay: $8.90

Typical total hourly income: $16.30

Source: Payscale

3. Bartender

per cent of total hourly income from tips: 52 per cent

Median hourly tips: $8.30

Median hourly pay: $7.70

Typical total hourly income: $16.00

Source: Payscale

2. Server

per cent of total hourly income from tips: 58 per cent

Median hourly tips: $6.90

Median hourly pay: $5.10

Typical total hourly income: $12.00

Source: Payscale

1. Gaming dealer

per cent of total hourly income from tips: 59 per cent

Median hourly tips: $11.10

Median hourly pay: $7.60

Typical total hourly income: $18.70

Source: Payscale

