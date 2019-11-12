The 25 American industries most likely to lose hundreds of jobs if the US-China trade war continues

Ann Hermes/The Christian Science Monitor via Getty Images

Bankrate determined the 25 industries that have lost the most US jobs as a result of the US-China trade war using data from the Economic Policy Institute.

Computer and electronic parts manufacturing cut 1,209,900 jobs between 2001 and 2017. China entered the World Trade Organisation in 2001.

Other impacted industries include transportation and wholesale trade.

President Donald Trump hoped the trade war would help spur US manufacturing – but so far, just the opposite has happened.

The US manufacturing sector slipped into a recession this year, and the Commerce Department said Monday factory goods orders fell 0.6% in September.

In fact, manufacturing industries have suffered some of the worst job losses between 2001 to 2017, according to a new Bankrate analysis.

Bankrate analysed the 25 industries that lost the most US jobs as a result of the trade war. Bankrate used data from an extensive 2018 study from the Economic Policy Institute that measured job loss and job displacement between 2001, when China entered the World Trade Organisation, and 2017. Learn more about the study’s methodology here.

Industries focused on manufacturing goods like metals, furniture, electronics, and semiconductors lost thousands of jobs within this time period. For the US computer manufacturing industry, 36% of all US jobs have been displaced – either lost or moved elsewhere – since the trade war began.

Here are the 25 industries set to suffer the worst job losses because of the ongoing trade war:

Nonmetallic mineral products manufacturing cut 32,800 jobs between 2001 and 2017.

Share of total jobs displaced from the US: 1%

Food services cut 34,400 jobs between 2001 and 2017.

Share of total jobs displaced from the US: 1%

Leather manufacturing cut 38,500 jobs between 2001 and 2017.

Share of total jobs displaced from the US: 1.1%

Information technology cut 43,100 jobs between 2001 and 2017.

Share of total jobs displaced from the US: 1.3%

Retail trade cut 43,200 jobs between 2001 and 2017.

Share of total jobs displaced from the US: 1.3%

Motor vehicles manufacturing cut 44,700 jobs between 2001 and 2017.

Share of total jobs displaced from the US: 1.3%

Primary metals manufacturing cut 53,200 jobs between 2001 and 2017.

Share of total jobs displaced from the US: 1.6%

Finance and insurance cut 62,600 jobs between 2001 and 2017.

Share of total jobs displaced from the US: 1.9%

Plastics and rubber manufacturing cut 78,700 jobs between 2001 and 2017.

Share of total jobs displaced from the US: 2.3%

Transportation and warehousing cut 92,700 jobs between 2001 and 2017.

Share of total jobs displaced from the US: 2.8%

Professional, scientific, and technical services cut 104,400 jobs between 2001 and 2017.

Share of total jobs displaced from the US: 3.1%

Machinery manufacturing cut 108,700 jobs between 2001 and 2017.

Share of total jobs displaced from the US: 3.2%

Textile mills manufacturing cut 119,100 jobs between 2001 and 2017.

Share of total jobs displaced from the US: 3.5%

Company and enterprise management cut 122,900 jobs between 2001 and 2017.

Share of total jobs displaced from the US: 3.7%

Miscellaneous durable goods manufacturing cut 126,600 jobs between 2001 and 2017.

Share of total jobs displaced from the US: 3.8%

Furniture manufacturing cut 135,200 jobs between 2001 and 2017.

Share of total jobs displaced from the US: 4%

Fabricated metal products manufacturing cut 144,100 jobs between 2001 and 2017.

Share of total jobs displaced from the US: 4.3%

Electrical equipment and appliances manufacturing cut 145,300 between 2001 and 2017.

Share of total jobs displaced from the US: 4.3%

Waste management and remediation services cut 161,700 jobs between 2001 and 2017.

Share of total jobs displaced from the US: 4.8%

Apparel manufacturing cut 169,000 jobs between 2001 and 2017.

Share of total jobs displaced from the US: 5%

Wholesale trade cut 184,000 jobs between 2001 and 2017.

Share of total jobs displaced from the US: 5.5%

Communications, audio, and video equipment manufacturing cut 247,800 jobs between 2001 and 2017.

Share of total jobs displaced from the US: 7.4%

Semiconductor manufacturing cut 284,200 jobs between 2001 and 2017.

Share of total jobs displaced from the US: 8.5%

Computer and peripheral equipment manufacturing cut 661,300 jobs between 2001 and 2017.

Share of total jobs displaced from the US: 19.7%

Computer and electronic parts manufacturing cut 1,209,900 jobs between 2001 and 2017.

Share of total jobs displaced from the US: 36%

