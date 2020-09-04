The US will add 6 million jobs in the next decade. Here are the 10 industries projected to grow the most.

Allana Akhtar
Portland Press Herald/ GettyThe Bureau of Labour Statistics projects the healthcare industry to grow by 9.1% by 2029.
  • The Bureau of Labour Statistics released its projections for the 10 industries projected to grow the most in the next decade.
  • Industries like healthcare, law, and food services will have significantly more jobs in 2029 than today, BLS found.
  • The country as a whole will add 6 million in the next decade, representing an annual growth rate of 0.4%, BLS reported on September 1. The growth rate between 2009 to 2019 was at 1.3% due to recovery after the Great Recession.
  • The healthcare support industry, for instance, will have 22.6% more jobs in 2029. The legal industry will have 5.1% more jobs.
  • Per the BLS data, job openings for nurse practicioners, statisticians, and mental health counselors will grow in the long term.
  • Here are the 10 industries that will add the most new jobs in the coming decade.
10. The management industry will have 4.7% more jobs in 2029.

mediaphotos/Getty Images

Occupations include:

  • Financial managers
  • Property managers
  • Sales managers
  • Top executives
  • Training and development managers
  • Human resources managers

9. The building and grounds cleaning and maintenance industry will have 4.9% more jobs in 2029.

Reuters

Occupations include:

  • Grounds keeping workers
  • Janitors and cleaners
  • Pest control workers
  • Tree trimmers

8. The legal industry will have 5.1% more jobs in 2029.

Julio Cortez/AP

Occupations include:

  • Lawyers
  • Judicial law clerks
  • Judges
  • Paralegals
  • Legal support workers
  • Title examiners
  • Court reporters

7. The business and financial operations industry will have 5.3% more jobs in 2029.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Occupations include:

  • Agents and business managers of artists, performers, and athletes
  • Insurance appraisers
  • Logisticians
  • Event planners
  • Personal finance advisors
  • Loan officers
  • Accountants and auditors

6. The food preparation and serving related industry will have 7.3% more jobs in 2029.

JAIME REINA/AFP via Getty Images

Occupations include:

  • Bartenders
  • Chefs
  • Cooks
  • Food preparation workers
  • Waiters and waitresses

5. The personal care and service industry will have 7.7% more jobs in 2029.

Paras Griffin/Getty ImagesSamuel Glickman, an Atlanta, Georgia barber, cuts a customer’s hair on May 15, 2020.

Occupations include:

  • Barbers and hairstylists
  • Childcare workers
  • Fitness trainers
  • Recreation workers
  • Funeral service workers

4. The healthcare practitioners and technical industry will have 9.1% more jobs in 2029.

Juan Naharro Gimenez/Getty ImagesCaption Health equips nurses with easy heart scans.

Occupations include:

  • Dentists
  • Dietitians
  • Pharmacists
  • Physical assistants
  • Nurses
  • Physicians
  • Surgical technicians
  • Athletic trainers

3. The computer and mathematical industry will have 12.1% more jobs in 2029.

Getty Images

Occupations include:

  • Information security analysts
  • Computer network architects
  • Computer programmers
  • Web developers
  • Mathematicians
  • Research analysts
  • Statisticians

2. The social service industry will have 12.5% more jobs in 2029.

Sarah Reingewirtz/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images

Occupations include:

  • Health educators and community health workers
  • Probation officers
  • School and career counselors
  • Social and human service assistants
  • Social workers
  • Mental health counselors

1. The healthcare support industry will have 22.6% more jobs in 2029.

Associated Press

Occupations include:

  • Home health and personal care aides
  • Nursing assistants
  • Psychiatric aides
  • Occupational therapy assistants
  • Massage therapists
  • Dental assistants
  • Pharmacy aides

