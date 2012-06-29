11 Industries That Are Getting Rich Off Obesity

Photo: Don Hankins on flickr

Nearly two billion people are overweight or obese in the world. This is remarkably bad for our health, but, as with all things, great for few groups.



Case in point this week the FDA approved the first obesity pill in 13 years. Shares of drugmaker Arena surged 30 per cent after the announcement, boosting the company’s market cap by around $500 million.

And drugs are just the tip of this large iceberg. Someone has to feed and take care of all of those fat people.

