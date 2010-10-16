11 "American" Industries That Are Dominated By Immigrants And Offshoring

American industry is at the end of a four-decade tail spin.
We’ve reached the point where people talk about a recovery that doesn’t bring back factory jobs, or at least gives up some industries for lost.
In this light, it’s surprising to read a rosy outlook from the NBER about the impact of immigrant labour and offshoring.
Both practices have a cost-saving effect, the study finds, that “may leave unaffected, or even increase, total native employment of less skilled workers.”
Maybe these 11 industries are on the verge of a renaissance, but we think not.
Offshore workers: 36%
Immigrant workers: 13%
These numbers describe the workforce of American companies in every industry, via NBER's Gianmarco I.P. Ottaviano, Giovanni Peri and Greg C. Wright.
Offshore workers: 44%
Immigrant workers: 5%
Offshore workers: 34%
Immigrant workers: 15%
Offshore workers: 40%
Immigrant workers: 10%
Offshore workers: 35%
Immigrant workers: 16%
Offshore workers: 48%
Immigrant workers: 8%
Offshore workers: 39%
Immigrant workers: 18%
Offshore workers: 55%
Immigrant workers: 5%
Offshore workers: 53%
Immigrant workers: 10%
Offshore workers: 68%
Immigrant workers: 4%
Offshore workers: 80%
Immigrant workers: 1%
