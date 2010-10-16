11 "American" Industries That Are Dominated By Immigrants And Offshoring

Gus Lubin
cigarette

American industry is at the end of a four-decade tail spin.

We’ve reached the point where people talk about a recovery that doesn’t bring back factory jobs, or at least gives up some industries for lost.

In this light, it’s surprising to read a rosy outlook from the NBER about the impact of immigrant labour and offshoring.

Both practices have a cost-saving effect, the study finds, that “may leave unaffected, or even increase, total native employment of less skilled workers.”

Maybe these 11 industries are on the verge of a renaissance, but we think not.

11) Communications/AV equipment: 52% native-born workers

Offshore workers: 36%

Immigrant workers: 13%

These numbers describe the workforce of American companies in every industry, via NBER's Gianmarco I.P. Ottaviano, Giovanni Peri and Greg C. Wright.

10) Household appliances: 51% native-born workers

Offshore workers: 44%

Immigrant workers: 5%

9) Computer equipment: 51% native-born workers

Offshore workers: 34%

Immigrant workers: 15%

8) Pharmaceuticals: 50% native-born workers

Offshore workers: 40%

Immigrant workers: 10%

7) Leather: 49% native-born workers

Offshore workers: 35%

Immigrant workers: 16%

6) Cutlery and hand tools: 45% native-born workers

Offshore workers: 48%

Immigrant workers: 8%

5) Jam and specialty foods: 43% native-born workers

Offshore workers: 39%

Immigrant workers: 18%

4) Transportation equipment: 40% native-born workers

Offshore workers: 55%

Immigrant workers: 5%

3) Soap and cleaning compounds: 37% native-born workers

Offshore workers: 53%

Immigrant workers: 10%

2) Beverages: 28% native-born workers

Offshore workers: 68%

Immigrant workers: 4%

1) Tobacco products: 19% native-born workers

Offshore workers: 80%

Immigrant workers: 1%

