12 Booming Industries That Will Hire You Right Now

A lot of U.S. companies are planning to add staff in Q2 of this year according to Manpower’s latest U.S. Employment Outlook survey.
In fact, 12 out of 13 industries surveyed have a positive outlook in the hiring front.
Think we now live in an age of Big Government job growth coupled with private sector shrinkage?
Wrong.
It’s actually the exact opposite now.
Manpower interview managers and various industries, and found that many of them are hiring. The following are the results of the survey
Industries Ready To Hire You Right Now >
Government employers were the least ready to hire in Q2 with only 10% expecting to increase payrolls.
In Q2 we expect hiring to...
---
Increase: 10%
Decrease: 11%
No Change: 75%
Don't Know: 4%
Source: Manpower Q2 2010
In Q2 we expect hiring to...
---
Increase: 11%
Decrease: 7%
No Change: 80%
Don't Know: 2%
Source: Manpower Q2 2010
Education & Health Services also isn't all that aggressive in its hiring plans. Only 11% of employers plan to add positions.
In Q2 we expect hiring to...
---
Increase: 11%
Decrease: 8%
No Change: 78%
Don't Know: 3%
Source: Manpower Q2 2010
In Q2 we expect hiring to...
---
Increase: 14%
Decrease: 6%
No Change: 77%
Don't Know: 3%
Source: Manpower Q2 2010
In Q2 we expect hiring to...
---
Increase: 14%
Decrease: 5%
No Change: 78%
Don't Know: 3%
Source: Manpower Q2 2010
In Q2 we expect hiring to...
---
Increase: 15%
Decrease: 8%
No Change: 74%
Don't Know: 3%
Source: Manpower Q2 2010
Manufacturing – Durable Goods... here's where it is really starting to pick up. 16% of companies plan to add jobs in Q2 alone.
In Q2 we expect hiring to...
---
Increase: 16%
Decrease: 8%
No Change: 71%
Don't Know: 5%
Source: Manpower Q2 2010
In Q2 we expect hiring to...
---
Increase: 16%
Decrease: 7%
No Change: 74%
Don't Know: 3%
Source: Manpower Q2 2010
In Q2 we expect hiring to...
---
Increase: 16%
Decrease: 8%
No Change: 72%
Don't Know: 4%
Source: Manpower Q2 2010
In Q2 we expect hiring to...
---
Increase: 18%
Decrease: 14%
No Change: 64%
Don't Know: 4%
Source: Manpower Q2 2010
In Q2 we expect hiring to...
---
Increase: 20%
Decrease: 9%
No Change: 68%
Don't Know: 3%
Source: Manpower Q2 2010
In Q2 we expect hiring to...
---
Increase: 22%
Decrease: 7%
No Change: 68%
Don't Know: 3%
Source: Manpower Q2 2010
Finally, 'Leisure & Hospitality' tops the list, with a full 25% of employers looking to add jobs in Q2.
In Q2 we expect hiring to...
---
Increase: 25%
Decrease: 8%
No Change: 64%
Don't Know: 3%
Source: Manpower Q2 2010
'Among U.S. employers surveyed, 16% expect to add to their workforces, and 8% expect a decline in their payrolls during Quarter 2 2010. 70-three per cent of employers anticipate making no change to staff levels, and the remaining 3% of employers are undecided about their Quarter 2 2010 hiring plans.
When seasonal variations are removed from the data, the results suggest that employers expect a relatively stable hiring rate compared to Quarter 1 2010. The second quarter Net Employment Outlook for the U.S. is favourable compared to one year ago at this time.
...Across all regions, employers anticipate a moderate increase in hiring activity compared to one year ago. Employers in the Northeast report the strongest Outlook for the quarter.' (Manpower Q2 2010)
