12 Booming Industries That Will Hire You Right Now

A lot of U.S. companies are planning to add staff in Q2 of this year according to Manpower’s latest U.S. Employment Outlook survey.



In fact, 12 out of 13 industries surveyed have a positive outlook in the hiring front.

Think we now live in an age of Big Government job growth coupled with private sector shrinkage?

Wrong.

It’s actually the exact opposite now.

Manpower interview managers and various industries, and found that many of them are hiring. The following are the results of the survey

Industries Ready To Hire You Right Now >

