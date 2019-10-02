The industries with the most jobs in 25 major US cities

- Call-service provider Moneypenny recently released their analysis of the industries hiring for the most jobs in major US cities.
- The healthcare and hospital industry had the most open positions in metropolitan cities, followed by retail and information technology.
- Here are the industries with the most job openings in 25 major US cities.
Major US cities have plenty of jobs for nurses and doctors.
Call-service provider Moneypenny analysed thousands of LinkedIn job openings to determine which industries are hiring the most workers in 25 major cities.
Various cities had the most vacancies for jobs in the hospital and healthcare sector. The trend follows previous reports of increased need for healthcare workers across the country: nurses, doctors, and physician assistants will see some of the highest job growth by 2028, according to the Bureau of Labour Statistics.
Retail also had plenty of job openings in major cities, as sellers like Walmart continue to employ millions of Americans.
Here are the industries with the most job openings in 25 major cities:
25. Tampa, Florida, has the most open positions for healthcare and retail jobs.
Hospital and healthcare job openings: 18,235
Retail job openings: 11,619
24. Cleveland, Ohio, has the most open positions for healthcare and retail jobs.
Hospital and healthcare job openings: 16,494
Retail job openings: 14,299
23. Portland, Oregon, has the most open positions for healthcare and retail jobs.
Hospital and healthcare job openings: 19,539
Retail job openings: 12,813
22. Nashville, Tennessee, has the most open positions for healthcare and construction jobs.
Hospital and healthcare job openings: 19,229
Construction job openings: 13,977
21. Raleigh, North Carolina, has the most open positions for healthcare and IT jobs.
Hospital and healthcare job openings: 21,701
Information technology job openings: 11,885
20. Miami, Florida, has the most open positions for healthcare and retail jobs.
Hospital and healthcare job openings: 19,151
Retail job openings: 14,580
19. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, has the most open positions for healthcare and retail jobs.
Hospital and healthcare job openings: 21,921
Retail job openings: 17,186
18. St. Louis, Missouri, has the most open positions for healthcare and wellness jobs.
Hospital and healthcare job openings: 25,334
Wellness job openings: 17,083
17. Phoenix, Arizona, has the most open positions for healthcare and retail jobs.
Hospital and healthcare job openings: 25,598
Retail job openings: 21,628
16. Detroit, Michigan, has the most open positions for healthcare and retail jobs.
Hospital and healthcare job openings: 28,812
Retail job openings: 18,819
15. Denver, Colorado, has the most open positions for healthcare and construction jobs.
Hospital and healthcare job openings: 26,494
Constructions job openings: 21,593
14. Baltimore, Maryland, has the most open positions for IT and healthcare jobs.
Information technology job openings: 27,892
Hospital and healthcare job openings: 22,641
13. Minneapolis, Minnesota, has the most open positions for healthcare and retail jobs.
Hospital and healthcare job openings: 27,251
Retail job openings: 23,961
12. Houston, Texas, has the most open positions for healthcare and construction jobs.
Hospital and healthcare job openings: 31,726
Construction job openings: 25,119
11. Atlanta, Georgia, has the most open positions for healthcare and IT jobs.
Hospital and healthcare job openings: 34,547
Information technology job openings: 26,785
10. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, has the most open positions for healthcare and IT jobs.
Hospital and healthcare job openings: 40,945
Information technology job openings: 29,969
9. San Jose, California, has the most open positions for IT and computer software jobs.
Information technology job openings: 37,988
Computer software job openings: 34,341
8. Seattle, Washington, has the most open positions for healthcare and IT jobs.
Hospital and healthcare job openings: 40,196
Information technology job openings: 34,298
7. Dallas, Texas, has the most open positions for healthcare and construction jobs.
Hospital and healthcare job openings: 39,032
Construction job openings: 37,942
6. Chicago, Illinois, has the most open positions for healthcare and retail jobs.
Hospital and healthcare job openings: 55,032
Retail job openings: 42,563
5. Los Angeles, California, has the most open positions for healthcare and retail jobs.
Hospital and healthcare job openings: 58,225
Retail job openings: 43,421
4. Boston, Massachusetts, has the most open positions for healthcare and IT jobs.
Hospital and healthcare job openings: 76,666
Information technology job openings: 46,441
3. San Francisco, California, has the most open positions for IT and construction jobs.
Information technology job openings: 72,276
Construction job openings: 67,413
2. Washington, DC, has the most open positions for IT and computer software jobs.
Information technology job openings: 103,661
Computer software job openings: 63,802
1. New York City has the most open positions for healthcare and IT jobs.
Hospital and healthcare job openings: 131,175
Information technology job openings: 87,231
