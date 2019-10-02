The industries with the most jobs in 25 major US cities

yacobchuck/Getty Images Many of the job vacancies in major cities are in the healthcare industry.

Call-service provider Moneypenny recently released their analysis of the industries hiring for the most jobs in major US cities.

The healthcare and hospital industry had the most open positions in metropolitan cities, followed by retail and information technology.

Here are the industries with the most job openings in 25 major US cities.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Major US cities have plenty of jobs for nurses and doctors.

Call-service provider Moneypenny analysed thousands of LinkedIn job openings to determine which industries are hiring the most workers in 25 major cities.

Various cities had the most vacancies for jobs in the hospital and healthcare sector. The trend follows previous reports of increased need for healthcare workers across the country: nurses, doctors, and physician assistants will see some of the highest job growth by 2028, according to the Bureau of Labour Statistics.



Read more:

25 recession-proof jobs for anyone worried about the next economic downturn



Retail also had plenty of job openings in major cities, as sellers like Walmart continue to employ millions of Americans.

Here are the industries with the most job openings in 25 major cities:

25. Tampa, Florida, has the most open positions for healthcare and retail jobs.

Hospital and healthcare job openings: 18,235

Retail job openings: 11,619

24. Cleveland, Ohio, has the most open positions for healthcare and retail jobs.

Courtesy of Cleveland Clinic Cleveland Clinic, Sydell & Arnold Miller Family Pavilion.

Hospital and healthcare job openings: 16,494

Retail job openings: 14,299

23. Portland, Oregon, has the most open positions for healthcare and retail jobs.

Jess Kraft/Shutterstock

Hospital and healthcare job openings: 19,539

Retail job openings: 12,813

22. Nashville, Tennessee, has the most open positions for healthcare and construction jobs.

Associated Press

Hospital and healthcare job openings: 19,229

Construction job openings: 13,977

21. Raleigh, North Carolina, has the most open positions for healthcare and IT jobs.

Hospital and healthcare job openings: 21,701

Information technology job openings: 11,885

20. Miami, Florida, has the most open positions for healthcare and retail jobs.

Google Maps Apartments in this neighbourhood are listed at $US349,000.

Hospital and healthcare job openings: 19,151

Retail job openings: 14,580

19. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, has the most open positions for healthcare and retail jobs.

Melissa Ross/Getty Images

Hospital and healthcare job openings: 21,921

Retail job openings: 17,186

18. St. Louis, Missouri, has the most open positions for healthcare and wellness jobs.

Hospital and healthcare job openings: 25,334

Wellness job openings: 17,083

17. Phoenix, Arizona, has the most open positions for healthcare and retail jobs.

Hospital and healthcare job openings: 25,598

Retail job openings: 21,628

16. Detroit, Michigan, has the most open positions for healthcare and retail jobs.

Rebecca Cook / Reuters

Hospital and healthcare job openings: 28,812

Retail job openings: 18,819

15. Denver, Colorado, has the most open positions for healthcare and construction jobs.

Doug Pensinger/Getty Images

Hospital and healthcare job openings: 26,494

Constructions job openings: 21,593

14. Baltimore, Maryland, has the most open positions for IT and healthcare jobs.

Associated Press/Patrick Semansky

Information technology job openings: 27,892

Hospital and healthcare job openings: 22,641

13. Minneapolis, Minnesota, has the most open positions for healthcare and retail jobs.

Shutterstock

Hospital and healthcare job openings: 27,251

Retail job openings: 23,961

12. Houston, Texas, has the most open positions for healthcare and construction jobs.

Hospital and healthcare job openings: 31,726

Construction job openings: 25,119

11. Atlanta, Georgia, has the most open positions for healthcare and IT jobs.

Hospital and healthcare job openings: 34,547

Information technology job openings: 26,785

10. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, has the most open positions for healthcare and IT jobs.

Google Maps Townhouses in this Philadelphia neighbourhood are listed for $US224,900

Hospital and healthcare job openings: 40,945

Information technology job openings: 29,969

9. San Jose, California, has the most open positions for IT and computer software jobs.

Getty Images

Information technology job openings: 37,988

Computer software job openings: 34,341

8. Seattle, Washington, has the most open positions for healthcare and IT jobs.

David Ryder/Reuters

Hospital and healthcare job openings: 40,196

Information technology job openings: 34,298

7. Dallas, Texas, has the most open positions for healthcare and construction jobs.

Jeremy Woodhouse/Getty Images

Hospital and healthcare job openings: 39,032

Construction job openings: 37,942

6. Chicago, Illinois, has the most open positions for healthcare and retail jobs.

Reuters FILE PHOTO: A worker walks past the pharmacy in a new Walmart Express store in Chicago

Hospital and healthcare job openings: 55,032

Retail job openings: 42,563

5. Los Angeles, California, has the most open positions for healthcare and retail jobs.

Getty Images

Hospital and healthcare job openings: 58,225

Retail job openings: 43,421

4. Boston, Massachusetts, has the most open positions for healthcare and IT jobs.

Courtesy of Massachusetts General Hospital

Hospital and healthcare job openings: 76,666

Information technology job openings: 46,441

3. San Francisco, California, has the most open positions for IT and construction jobs.

Kanaka Menehune

Information technology job openings: 72,276

Construction job openings: 67,413

2. Washington, DC, has the most open positions for IT and computer software jobs.

Information technology job openings: 103,661

Computer software job openings: 63,802

1. New York City has the most open positions for healthcare and IT jobs.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Hospital and healthcare job openings: 131,175

Information technology job openings: 87,231

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.