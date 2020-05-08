8 industries hiring over 1,000 interns right now

ESB Basic/Getty Images There are over 4,000 internship opportunities in the accounting or legal industry, according to Glassdoor.

More than half of all internship openings on popular jobs posting website Glassdoor have been closed or deleted since the coronavirus spread in the US.

The travel and tourism sector saw internship opportunities decline by 92%.

However, companies in several industries like accounting, legal, and computer programming are still hiring.

The coronavirus pandemic has had a huge impact on summer 2020 internships.

More than one in two internship openings on jobs website Glassdoor have been closed or taken down since the coronavirus crisis began in the US. As of April 13, the number of internship opportunities has dropped 52% to 30,806.

The travel and tourism sector, not surprisingly, was the hardest hit, with internship openings falling by 92% since March 9.

However, there are still several sectors hiring thousands of interns. Here are the top 8 industries hiring interns right now.

Accounting and legal

Internship opportunities: 4,011

Companies hiring: McLaren Engineering Group in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey, Jet Support Services in Chicago, and AJC International in Atlanta, are some of the companies hiring interns.Salary for an entry-level job: The national average salary for a entry level accountant is $US55,622, according to Glassdoor.

Manufacturing

Internship opportunities: 3,412

Companies hiring: Nexteer Automotive Corporation in Saginaw, Michigan, Ametek in Waterbury, Connecticut, and Kearfott in Black Mountain, North Carolina, are some of the companies hiring interns.

Salary for an entry-level job: The national average salary for an entry-level manufacturing engineer is $US64,585, according to Glassdoor.

Computer software and hardware

Internship opportunities: 1,821

Companies hiring: Verkada in San Mateo, California, Henkel in Stamford, Connecticut, Epsilon in Wakefield, Mass., are some of the companies hiring interns.

Salary for an entry-level job: The national average salary for an entry-level software engineer is $US74,532, according to Glassdoor.

Retail

Internship opportunities: 1,656

Companies hiring: Glow Recipe in New York, New York, Nike in Beaverton, Colorado, and sivana in Encinitas, Calif., are some of the companies hiring interns.

Salary for an entry-level job: The national average salary for an entry-level retail associate is $US35,902, according to Glassdoor.

Healthcare and hospitals

Internship opportunities: 1,597

Companies hiring: BAYADA Home Health Care in Millville, New Jersey, University of Utah Health Care in Salt Lake City, Utah, and Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, are some of the companies hiring interns.

Salary for an entry-level job: The average salary for an entry-level healthcare administrator is $US52,319, according to PayScale.

Government

Internship opportunities: 1,238

Organisations hiring: Charles County Government in La Plata, Maryland, the State of South Dakota, and Boston Children’s Hospital, are some of the government agencies and organisations hiring interns.

Salary for an entry-level job: The average salary for an entry-level healthcare administrator is $US48,424, according to Salary.com.

Banking and financial services

Internship opportunities: 1,102

Companies hiring: Invest Like The Street in New York, New York, Berkshire Hills Bancorp in Pittsfield, Mass., and CB&S Bank in Russellville, Alabama, are some of the companies hiring interns.

Salary for sample entry-level job: The average salary for an entry-level healthcare administrator is $US72,002, according to Glassdoor.

Nonprofit

Internship opportunities: 1,026

Companies hiring: Kiva.org in San Francisco, The Education Trust in Oakland, Calif., and the International Rescue Committee in Salt Lake City, Utah, are some of the companies hiring interns.

Salary for an entry-level job: The average salary for an entry level nonprofit marketing associate ranges from approximately $US44,307, according to Indeed.com.

