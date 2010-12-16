The 10 Best Industries For Becoming Your Own Boss

Leah Goldman
Even if you jump out of bed every morning excited to go to work, in reality, it could get better. You could be your own boss.

But the problem still remains, how can that dream become a reality? For starters, make sure you’re in the right industry.

We used data from the Bureau of labour Statistics to compile a list of industries with the highest percentage of people who are self-employed.

10. Manufacturing

2.3% of manufacturing professionals are self-employed

Sample jobs:

  • furniture craftsmen
  • jewellery welders

9. Mining, Oil and Gas Extraction

2.5% of miners, and oil and gas extractors are self-employed

Sample jobs:

  • oil drilling
  • mining companies

8. Transportation and Utilities

2.8% of transportation and utilities professionals are self-employed

Sample jobs:

  • small moving company
  • plumbers, electricians

7. Leisure and Hospitality

2.9% of leisure and hospitality professionals are self-employed

Sample jobs:

  • cafe owners
  • theatre directors
  • open a bed and breakfast

6. Information

3.2% information industry professionals are self-employed

Sample jobs:

  • blogger
  • computer programmer

5. Wholesale and Retail Trade

4.3% of wholesale and retail trade professionals are self-employed

Sample jobs:

  • clothing store owners
  • medical equipment sales

4. Financial Services

5.2% of financial service professionals are self-employed

Sample jobs:

  • hedge fund manager
  • venture capitalist

3. Agriculture

7.2% of agricultural professionals are self-employed

Sample jobs:

  • farming
  • fishing companies

2. Professional and Business Services

8% of professional and business service workers are self-employed

Sample jobs:

  • accountant
  • legal advisor

1. Construction

9.2% of construction workers are self-employed

Sample jobs:

  • contractors
  • roofers

