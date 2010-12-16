The 10 Best Industries For Becoming Your Own Boss

Even if you jump out of bed every morning excited to go to work, in reality, it could get better. You could be your own boss.
But the problem still remains, how can that dream become a reality? For starters, make sure you’re in the right industry.
We used data from the Bureau of labour Statistics to compile a list of industries with the highest percentage of people who are self-employed.
2.3% of manufacturing professionals are self-employed
Sample jobs:
- furniture craftsmen
- jewellery welders
2.5% of miners, and oil and gas extractors are self-employed
Sample jobs:
- oil drilling
- mining companies
2.8% of transportation and utilities professionals are self-employed
Sample jobs:
- small moving company
- plumbers, electricians
2.9% of leisure and hospitality professionals are self-employed
Sample jobs:
- cafe owners
- theatre directors
- open a bed and breakfast
3.2% information industry professionals are self-employed
Sample jobs:
- blogger
- computer programmer
4.3% of wholesale and retail trade professionals are self-employed
Sample jobs:
- clothing store owners
- medical equipment sales
5.2% of financial service professionals are self-employed
Sample jobs:
- hedge fund manager
- venture capitalist
7.2% of agricultural professionals are self-employed
Sample jobs:
- farming
- fishing companies
8% of professional and business service workers are self-employed
Sample jobs:
- accountant
- legal advisor
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.