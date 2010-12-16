The 10 Best Industries For Becoming Your Own Boss

Even if you jump out of bed every morning excited to go to work, in reality, it could get better. You could be your own boss.



But the problem still remains, how can that dream become a reality? For starters, make sure you’re in the right industry.

We used data from the Bureau of labour Statistics to compile a list of industries with the highest percentage of people who are self-employed.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.