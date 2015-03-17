An apartment in NYC's Tribeca with a giant skylight is on the market for $10.6 million

Esther Lixenberg RealtyThe skylights do let a lot of light in.
More evidence real estate prices in New York are insane: A ground floor apartment in Tribeca with few traditional windows is on the market for $US10.6 million, according to Curbed.
There is a giant skylight allowing some sunshine in, but there are few windows looking out on to the street.
The 4,300 square foot converted commercial space has been updated with all the modern conveniences. It’s located in the heart of Tribeca, so you can almost forgive listing price and the fact that it has few windows.
It also has a convenient mixed-use layout if you’re the work from home type.
Esther Lixenberg has the listing.
Well, ok, there are windows -- just not in the traditional sense. Skylights make sure the apartment is well-lit, but there are still only a few traditional windows to look out and see the street.
The apartment has original wooden ceilings, exposed air ducts, and imported Italian ironwood flooring tile.
Schiffini styled the kitchen, which the realtor notes as the 'Porsche of kitchens.' Miele and Sub Zero appliances are situated throughout.
The master bedroom makes the most of the skylights and high ceilings -- as well as the exposed brick -- to create a cozy atmosphere.
And through that is the luxuriously tiled kitchen, with industrial-styled sinks as well as the standard glass cube shower stall.
