An apartment in NYC's Tribeca with a giant skylight is on the market for $10.6 million

Esther Lixenberg Realty The skylights do let a lot of light in.

More evidence real estate prices in New York are insane: A ground floor apartment in Tribeca with few traditional windows is on the market for $US10.6 million, according to Curbed.

There is a giant skylight allowing some sunshine in, but there are few windows looking out on to the street.

The 4,300 square foot converted commercial space has been updated with all the modern conveniences. It’s located in the heart of Tribeca, so you can almost forgive listing price and the fact that it has few windows.

It also has a convenient mixed-use layout if you’re the work from home type.

Esther Lixenberg has the listing.

