Here Are The Gritty Details Behind Today's Ugly Industrial Production Miss

Gregory White
Industrial Production 1018

Photo: St. Louis Fed

Today’s industrial production numbers were a disappointment, with growth coming it at negative 0.2% rather than the expected 0.2% positive growth.But why are we seeing an industrial production decline, even as the U.S. dollar devalues against the rest of the world’s currencies?

While demand for materials and commodities might be rising, demand for consumer goods, which the U.S. sells in the domestic market, are in decline. And it is impacting the rate in which those goods are produced.

Business equipment production is still growing...

And demand for commodities is still high, so mining continues to surge.

But there is growing weakness in non durable manufacturing.

And durable manufacturing.

And in final products.

But the real drop can be seen in consumer products

Where the rebound is surely crumbling.

Or at least struggling to stabilise.

So now that the consumer slowdown is obvious...

Click here to see the full story about why the recovery is crumbling >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.