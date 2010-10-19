Here Are The Gritty Details Behind Today's Ugly Industrial Production Miss

Photo: St. Louis Fed

Today’s industrial production numbers were a disappointment, with growth coming it at negative 0.2% rather than the expected 0.2% positive growth.But why are we seeing an industrial production decline, even as the U.S. dollar devalues against the rest of the world’s currencies?



While demand for materials and commodities might be rising, demand for consumer goods, which the U.S. sells in the domestic market, are in decline. And it is impacting the rate in which those goods are produced.

