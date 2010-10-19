Stocks Turn Lower After Weak Industrial Production And Capacity Utilization Numbers

Industrial production fell, month-over-month in September, 0.2%.
The consensus was for a 0.2% month-over-month increase.
Capacity utilization is at 74.7. The consensus was for 74.8, so that’s a smaller miss.
Both of these numbers had been trending up — the latter of which might have even been adding some inflation pressures — but now are indicating ongoing economic “slack..”
Pre-Open futures are as follows:
- Dow down 0.19%
- S&P 500 down 0.27%
- NASDAQ up 0.06%
