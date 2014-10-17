INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION JUMPS, CAPACITY UTILIZATION RISES

Industrial production climbed 1.0% month-over-month in September, which was stronger than the 0.4% expected by economists.

The increase represented a 3.2% annualized rate in Q3,

“In September, manufacturing output moved up 0.5%, while the indexes for mining and for utilities climbed 1.8% and 3.9%, respectively,” the Federal Reserve noted.

Capacity utilization increased to 79.3% from 78.7%.

