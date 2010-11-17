Actually, That "Weak" Industrial Production Number Contains A Real Gem For The Bulls

If you have a minute to spare, we’d like you to take one last glance at the “weak” industrial production numbers we reported on a few minutes ago.



Yes, the headline growth of 0% was weaker than expected, but manufacturing grew 0.5% in October, vs. an upwardly revised 0.1% gain in September, and 0% in August.

The real weakness, was a huge 3.4% decline in utilities, which the Fed attributes to warm weather (yes, yes, the warm weather excuse, but they’re not a retailer, and really what else explains that kind of decline in utilities?)

