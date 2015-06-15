Here comes industrial production ...

The latest reading on industrial production is due at 9:15 a.m. ET.

Economists forecast that production rose 0.2% month-over-month in May after falling by 0.3% in April.

Capacity utilization is also expected to climb, to 78.3% from 78.2%.

Here’s UBS’ preview of the data in a weekly note to clients:

“We forecast a slight increase in industrial production in May after five consecutive monthly declines. Manufacturing and utilities probably rose healthily, including a boost from light vehicle production. We also forecast a 0.2% rise in non-auto output in May. However, mining production appears to have remained weak in May, with an ongoing collapse in well drilling.”

We’ll be back with the numbers once they cross…

NOW WATCH: 5 clever iPhone tricks only power users know about



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.