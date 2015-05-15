Here comes industrial production ...

The April report on industrial production is set for release from the Federal Reserve at 9:15 am ET.

Expectations are for the report to show including production rose 0.2% in April, up from a 0.1% increase in March.

Capacity utilization is expected to decline, meanwhile, to 78.3% from 78.4%.

We’ll be back with the live numbers when they drop.

NOW WATCH: 70 people were injured while filming this movie with 100 untamed lions



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.