Here Comes Industrial Production ...

The final economic data release of the day in the United States is March industrial production, due out at 9:15 AM ET.



Economists predict industrial production expanded 0.2% in March after advancing 0.8% in February.

Capacity utilization is expected to tick up to 78.4% from 78.3% last month.

We will have the full release LIVE at 9:15 AM ET.

