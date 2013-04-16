Here Comes Industrial Production ...

The final economic data release of the day in the United States is March industrial production, due out at 9:15 AM ET.
Economists predict industrial production expanded 0.2% in March after advancing 0.8% in February.
Capacity utilization is expected to tick up to 78.4% from 78.3% last month.
We will have the full release LIVE at 9:15 AM ET. Click here to refresh for the latest >
