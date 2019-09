Photo: Manufacturers Assoc – nam.org via flickr

August Industrial Production rose 0.2% versus the expecation for 0.1%.Capacity utilization came in a at 77.4%, roughly in line with an expectation for 77.5%. This compares to 77.5% in July.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.