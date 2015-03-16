Here comes industrial production ...

The February report on industrial production and capacity utilization is set for release from the Federal Reserve at 9:15 am ET.

Expectations are for industrial production to rise 0.2% in February, in-line with the increase in January, while capacity utilization is expected to come in at 79.5%, up slightly from 79.4% last month.

We’ll be back with the live numbers when they hit.

