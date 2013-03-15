Here Comes Industrial Production ...

Photo: AP Images

Minutes away from the release of February industrial production figures, due out at 9:15 AM ET.Economists predict that production expanded 0.4 per cent in February after contracting 0.1 per cent in January.



Manufacturing production is expected to post 0.5 per cent growth after contracting 0.4 per cent in January.

January’s declines were unexpected.

