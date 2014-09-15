Industrial Production Unexpectedly Falls In August

Industrial production unexpectedly fell 0.1% in August.
Capacity utilization also fell, to 78.8% from a revised 79.1%.
Expectations were for production to grow 0.3% with capacity utilization expected to tick up to 79.3% from 79.2%.
Ahead of the report, economists at High Frequency Economics said auto production likely fell sharply in August after a surge in July.
More to come …
