The Fed says June industrial production growth slowed to 0.2%.

Consensus was for a gain of 0.3%, compared with a revised 0.5% in May.

Capacity utilization came in at 79.1%, unchanged from May and slightly below expectations for 79.3%.

Here’s what it’s looked like recently:

