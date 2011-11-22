This Industrial Production Chart Isn't Scary At All...

Certainly you’ve seen various charts showing how miserable this “recovery” is so much worse than past ones, especially from the perspective of jobs.



But not everything is so scary. A reader sent us in this chart from Absolute Strategies Research, looking at growth in industrial production from the start of the recovery until now.

Turns out we’re doing pretty normal.

As you can see from the red line, the trajectory of industrial production growth is right in the middle of the various recessions. Better then some, a bit worse than others.

