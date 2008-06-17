Industrial Production, Capacity Utilization Weak

Industrial production and capacity utilization came in below estimates this morning–more evidence that the economy continues to weaken.



Industrial production contracted 0.2%, missing the 0.1% expansion estimate. This is down from 0% a year ago, but higher than the 0.7% contraction in the month prior.

Capacity utilization, meanwhile, slackened to 79.4%, below the 79.7% estimate, down from 79.6% a month ago and 80.9% a year ago.

From Briefing.com

