Here Comes Industrial Production ...

Heads up! Minutes away from the release of U.S. industrial production data for the month of April, due out at 9:15 AM ET.



Economists predict industrial production contracted 0.2% in April after expanding 0.4% in March. Manufacturing production is expected to have increased 0.1% after declining 0.1% the month before.

We will have all of the data LIVE at 9:15 AM ET. Click here to refresh for the latest >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.