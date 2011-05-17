April Industrial Production Comes In Weak With No Growth

Photo: Library of Congress

Headline: 0.0% growthExpectations: 0.4% growth



Analysis: Last month, the industrial production number came in better than expected, and the February number was revised higher.

This month, the number was dissapointing, and March’s number was also revised down, to 0.7% growth. February was also revised down, into negative territory, falling 0.3%.

Capacity utilization also came in weaker than expected, at 76.9%.’

