Here comes industrial production ...

The Federal Reserve will publish data on industrial production and capacity utilization at 9:15 a.m. ET.

Economists forecast that industrial production rose 0.3% month-on-month in July, while capacity utilization was 75.6%, according to Bloomberg.

Industrial production rose 0.6% in June, largely driven by gains in mining, utilities and autos that are not sustainable in the long term, according to Wells Fargo’s Sam Bullard.

Data from the New York Fed on Monday showed that manufacturing in the region is staging a slow and uneven recovery.

More to come …

