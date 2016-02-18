Here comes industrial production ...

The latest data on industrial production and capacity utilization will be released at 9:15 a.m. ET .

The consensus forecast is that industrial production rose 0.4% in January from December, while capacity utilization was 76.7%.

Cutbacks in mining and utilities contributed to a 0.4% drop in industrial production last month. If production rises, it would only be the third time in the past year, as industry continues to cope with setbacks from weak demand and the strong dollar.

UBS economists noted in a preview that much of the rise would probably reflect a weather-related increase in utilities usage.

