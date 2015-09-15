Here comes industrial production ...

At 9:15 a.m. ET, we’ll get the latest data on industrial production and capacity utilization.

Economists estimate that industrial production fell 0.2% in August from +0.6%, while capacity utilization fell to 77.8% from 78%.

In a preview, Wells Fargo economists noted, “Industrial production growth has been losing momentum for much of this year, likely reflecting the effect of slower global economic growth and an unwanted buildup in inventories. Output of motor vehicles and building materials are two areas that could provide upside surprises in August. Mining and related manufacturing are expected to be net drags. Capacity utilization should also fall.”

We’ll have the latest details once they cross.

